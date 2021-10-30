A Benin-based paediatrician, Dr Victoria Osamuyi, has advised pregnant women to increase their intake of fruits for their nutrients that are essential during pregnancy and in order to enable the growth of the foetus.

Osamuyi, who gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen on Saturday, in Benin, added that fruits can provide vitamins, folate, fibre, and more, that would keep the woman and baby healthy.

“These nutrients can also help to relieve some of the common symptoms of pregnancy.

“Making healthy food choices is crucial for women when they are pregnant. Their diet will provide the foetus with the nutrients essential for growth and development.

“Every nutritious diet plays an important role in a person’s overall health, helping the body to function effectively and reduce the risk of some diseases.

“Most people are aware that a healthful diet should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthful fats.

“However, they may not realize that specific fruits are particularly beneficial during pregnancy”, she said.

Osamuyi said that eating a healthy varied diet was particularly important during pregnancy, as the right nutrients can help the foetus to develop and grow as it should.

“In addition to supporting the growing baby, an increased intake of vitamins and minerals can help a pregnant woman keep her own body in the best condition possible”, she adde