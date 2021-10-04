File photo

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The expatriate kidnapped at the site of the Trans-Kalabri road project in Rivers State has regained freedom from his abductors.

The Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Roland Sekibo, who spoke shortly after a security meeting with his counterparts from Degema, Emohua, Asari-Toru local government council of the state.

Gunmen had in September abducted an expatriate attached to the construction firm handling the Trans-Kalabari road project, Lubric Construction Company, LCC, while some security personnel attached to the same company were also allegedly killed.

Sekibo, who did not confirm when and how the victim was freed, stressed the need for neighboring Council chairmen to work together to end crime in the area.

He called for efforts to provide adequate security on the major roads linking the four local government areas, adding that government would come up with positive plans.

He said: “In every problem, the solution is always the problem; there are lots of things which cause this insecurity, last time we talked about the deplorable state of the road. We are looking at the road and the bushes that are taking over the road.

“We also looked at the inadequate nature of manpower of the security agencies. We have holistically looked at everything and we will come out with a solution. By the grace of God, these solutions will be made public soon than later.

“You see that the collaboration in synergy is yielding fruit. As I speak to you, by the grace of God the expatriate that was kidnapped has been released because of the pressures that are coming from this kind of body.”