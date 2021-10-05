From Left: GOC 81 Div. Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu and Commander, 9Brigade, Brig.Gen. Lander Saraso.

By Evelyn Usman

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has flagged off Exercise Still Water in Lagos, designed to curtail activities of militants, armed robbers, cultists and other forms of criminality in the state and its environs.

To this effect, a 24-hour joint Military patrol will be witnessed in Lagos, between yesterday, Monday, September 4, 2021, to December 23, 2021.

Flagging off the exercise at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, the General Officer Commanding, GOC 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, explained that the reason for the clamp down on security situations was to ensure a safe environment where Lagosians would go about their legal businesses without fear of activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and all other elements that tend to truncate their endeavors.

He explained further that the essence of Exercise Still Water formerly known as Exercise Crocodile Smile , “ is basically to practice what we have been learning in our classrooms. That is why it is an outdoor exercise.

It is also a continuation of the joint training with other sister’s services and other security agencies in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision. It will also serve as a rehearsal on how to tackle criminal elements .

“I want to seize this opportunity to tell members of the public that there will be increased Military movements by day and night and I urge law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear.

All we are trying to do is to work in synergy , carry out rehearsals to be sure of what we want to do, so that when we have to conduct raids in the future, condone and search operations , stop and search, all services will be on the same page and we will do it together, the way it should be done because we have rehearsed it and have known what each service ought to do in any given situation.

“But let us also know that if you have security agencies on the street, we cannot see things going wrong and say because we are conducting an exercise we close our eyes to it. It is the reason why we clamp down on security situations, all to ensure that we have a safe environment where we can go about our businesses without fear of the activities of criminals, bandits, kidnappers and all other elements that tend to truncate our daily lives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. General Lander Saraso, hinted that the exercise was designed to practice the command’s elements of the Brigade and troops under the Command in the planning, preparation, conduct of Military operations other than war, in a multi agency setting, as well as practice the troops in certain aspects of counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations in Lagos state.

The participating troops

He said, “As we are all aware , recent intelligence reports revealed an unprecedented wave of criminality that is going on within our environs, with groups such as cult groups who have taken over some communities within the environs, to perpetrate their criminal acts.

Despite the efforts of security agencies, these criminal elements have continued to engage in criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry, militancy, armed robbery , cultism and other violent criminalities within the city of Lagos.

“Recently , a senior police officer was killed in the line of duty and another retired Military officer was also kidnapped within Lagos. Thank God he has been rescued.

“ In view of these criminal activities and as it is customary in the Nigerian Army, the Brigade was tasked to conduct this exercise to curtail these criminal activities in conjunction with other sister services and security agencies as we approach the yuletide season”.

While emphasizing that the setting of Exercise Still water which was premise largely on the conduct of Military operations other than war, was to provide military aid to civil authority , he said the participating troops had been briefed, rehearsed and directed to be friendly with law abiding citizens but to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements terrorizing the society within the ambits of the law.

The concept of the exercise, according to Brig.Gen. Saraso, “ involves physical deployment of the troops in the field from where these troops are going to be dispatched from time to time to conduct real time patrols against criminal elements within the environment.

“The exercise is intended to achieve the following objective: To practice units and sub units under command on the concept of forward operation basis and brigade headquarters in the field; to test the unit and sub unit commanders in battle procedure and decision making processes regarding employing of weapons and assets in internal security operation; to test commanders and staff at the Brigade level including combat support and combat service support elements in the art and conduct of logistics operations and combat support service procedures’ in internal security operation among others; to test the ability of troops on communication skills and communication security in an operational environment; To test units and sub units’ commanders on some aspect of counter- terrorism and counter insurgency operation; to test units and sub units commanders on inter-service cooperation and cooperation with other sister agencies in military operations other than war…”