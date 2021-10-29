It was the gathering of creme de la creme of dignitaries at the Induction of top personalities into the Hall of fame as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of Edo state owned Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

The entrance to the venue of the event attracted tens of students as they danced with AAU cultural

Business tycoon and Philanthropist, Chief leemon Ikpea who was represented by frontline Politician, Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu, on Thursday became the cynosure of all eyes at the 40th anniversary celebration and induction into the hall of fame of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma.

His entrance into the venue of the event attracted tens of students as they danced to music rendition by AAU’s cultural troupe to welcomed into the arena invited guests and we’ll wishers.

Others inducted are Politician and Business man, Bar Ken Imasuagbon; Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

Ikpea was represented by the Edo state 2020 governorship election candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Ikpea said the award was a call to continue to do more of what he is doing for humanity.

He said his vision of a viable country remain unchanged with institutions like AAU producing quality manpower.

On his part, Imansuagbon who dedicated his award in memory of the late founder, said that he was motivated by the selfless service the founder of the school, Professor Ambrose Alli.

“Alli never built empires for himself but look what has become of his name today. What are we in this generation going to live for our children.”?

In a Goodwill message, Olumelu who is an alma mata of the university said the Industry of the management and staff of the School have made them excell in their various field.

In his address, Ag Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benson Osadolor, said the award and induction into the school’s hall of fame was to celebrate persons who in several ways impacted on the development of the university.

It will be recalled that Oil magnate and GMD Lee Engineering Construction Limited, Chief leemon Ikpea was honored at Vanguard Personality Award of the Year as “Business Man of the Year 2020/2021” for his contribution in key sectors of the economy which includes Oil and Gass, Aviation, Real Estate and Employment Generation.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor,’s Office, Jimoh Ijegbai said the plan of his administration is to make AAU one of the top five universities in the world.