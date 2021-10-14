By Gabriel Ewepu

A Niger Delta ex-agitator and National Secretary of the Phase 3 Amnesty Programme, Comr. Tam Odogwu, Thursday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over reappointment of Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Millard Dikio (Retd).

Odogwu who commended Buhari for the reappointment congratulated Dikio and described his reappointment as well deserved and good omen for the Niger Delta Region.

While speaking with Vanguard on said he (Dikio) has done well in managing the affairs of PAP which has reduced restiveness drastically in the region as programmes he has initiated had made appreciable impact on the youths in the region.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Col. Millard Dikio (Retd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, for another one year tenure.

It would be recalled the President appointed Dikio in August 2020, who has been able to address major challenges threatening the programme, and also he has been well accepted by people in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “I really appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, on reappointing Col Millard Dikio, as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, for another one year tenure.

“This is indeed a welcomed development in the Niger Delta region, where we have great respect for Col Dikio who has done well in managing affairs of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

“This reappointment will bring about more human capacity building and economic empowerment among youths in the Niger Delta region. Col.

“Dikio has in the face of grave challenges been able to command relative respect amongst critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

“He has been very experienced and committed to the cause of the region and ex-agitators hold him in high esteem for his humility and foresight.”

He (Odogwu) also called on the PAP boss to use his reappointment to come up with programmes and policies that would consolidate on his achievements so far.

“It is important for him to use the reappointment to consolidate on his achievement, and we pledge our support for him to succeed”, he added.