The organizers of the trending Enterprising Women Awards were elated at the press conference recently held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, to inform the media about brand sponsorship for the award.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Awards, Ambassador Ayo George rolled out a list of brands that are willing to give support to the award, to make the ceremony a very successful event. He said “we are grateful to unveil FATT-CI from Ivory Coast, a logistics company with structures in various aspects of transportation and logistics. An entity that prides itself as one of the biggest logistics company in West Africa. We also have from Mali, Tidianez Funds Management Company, an entity that manages investors funds and creates finance portfolios for individuals and businesses”, he said.

He also unveiled Nigerian based Titan Farms. An agriculture based company with special focus on basic Nigerian food, such as rice, yam flour, and vegetable oil. It’s subsidiary, Titan Farm Estate is providing strategic housing solutions to Nigerians, starting with Oyo and Lagos States, with plans to spread across the South West.

An excited George also said “US based Triumph Auto has been our partner on various projects in Nigeria. The company took a large part of the budget for the last outreach at Christiana George Foundation, and we can only say thank you for always”. He concluded. The Enterprising Women Awards is packaged by The Ayo George Events.