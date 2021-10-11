By Gabriel Olawale

Worried by the huge sum of money Nigerians expend on medical tourism, Euracare has launched a Wellness Centre to reverse the trend and ensure people live a healthy life.

At the unveiling in Lagos, Managing Director, Mr Pieter Slabberts said that the focus was not only to reduce medical tourism amongst Nigerians but also helping healthy people remain healthier.

“Our mission is to provide world-class medical services to patients without the stress and expense of international travel, offer corporate companies and insurers efficient healthcare solutions for their employees and customers and to make available to physicians a technologically advanced and optimized work platform.

The Centre Manager, Dr Busola Ayelowo said they have a state -of -the- art facility that aims to bridge the gap and reduce medical tourism, “Wellness is rising as a priority and Euracare Wellness Centre is here to meet that need.

She also said that the centre will always provide the highest standard of professional care while addressing the individual and specific needs of each patient.

“At our wellness facility, we incorporate innovative technology and convenience to not just treat symptoms, but also to keep people healthier.”

“Euracare which is a subsidiary of the Eurapharma group already has a specialist hospital in Lagos and the wellness centre is a welcome expansion for all those who are interested in living a healthy lifestyle. Eurapharma group boasts of more than seven areas of medical intervention that is available to patients.

Some of which are health screenings, which offers services like laboratory testing and X-Ray, general medical, where you can receive physical examination by our expert doctors, specialist consultations, for more serious medical conditions, Electromagnetic Stimulation

Therapy (EMS), which is the latest in physical therapy to repair damaged muscles and rapidly improve muscular strength or help your weight loss journey, Infusion Lounge, for health boosting Intravenous treatment that rapidly restore and repair your body, Wellness Coffee Shop, with a world-class menu where you can connect with others and replenish yourself , Laboratory, X-ray, Stress ECG, Echo and Ultrasound.

The Euracare wellness centre is also collocated with a state of the art dialysis centre located in Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who graced the opening commended the management of Euracare for their thoughtfulness in investing into preventive care.