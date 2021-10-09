Etuwewe

The leader of Warri southwest Council Hon. Emiko Odin-Etuwewe has called on his colleagues to focus on the essence of good governance, noting that representatives are responsible for action and inaction.

The Leader Of The Warri southwest Council while Addressing Members of the Parliament yesterday noted that just as we seek peace and prosperity in the nation. We are to initiate the same from our very small corners with our positions because the purpose of power is to create enabling space for better living amongst us through peace and love without which no organisation can thrive.

READ ALSOReps, stakeholders approve Degree Programmes for NIA

According to Etuwewe, “Apparently, we are from diverse family, environmental and educational backgrounds but have found ourselves in a small work field called the council, it is only imperative and wise that we work in harmony, help each other discover and nature our careers, assist our political aspirations especially to meet the collective need of our constituents and keeping in mind that our existence in the three years term is for the overall good of the people and the LGA at large.

“So it is only pertinent that we leave the council better than we met it and also keep a cordial relationship with one another, not only with co councilors but with the chairman, members of executive arm and the civil staffs as well.

“A bad blood generated in the course of our work may destroy beyond our imagination, hence it is only appropriate that we shield our sords over matters and learn to harness through issues via other lights with flexibility and diplomacy

“Although many events have transpired in the last five months, of which some got us sad, others got us mad, but we Can’t deny the fact that one or two got us glad.

“ In this light, I want to admonish us in the spirit of peace and unity which is the motto of our dear nation to only hope for the best with the practice of giving and take. Though guided by rules and convention.

“More also, being development driven and constituents centred lawmakers, we are duty-bound to selflessly clamour for the needful which are infrastructural development and programmes that would empower the people with the resources and opportunities available to the council. So it’s High time we had started considering what it could be and not what it should be and used to be! The world is changing and creative thinking and application are trending for the good of all. Let’s do catching up to create an edge in Warri southwest LGA.

“My fellow Colleagues I encourage us to always apply because the future still holds much more than we have ever seen or had. Let’s forgive one another regardless of our belief system, choice of the association because we are humans and not divine, then look forward to conquering greater grounds in the remaining days that we have here to enact greater bylaws and impact our people positively”.