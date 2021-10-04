By Dayo Johnson

National President of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Mr. Olatunji Ambali, weekend, said ethnic agitations across the country were as a result of the fact that Nigeria is no longer working.

He equally lamented that the country is bedevilled by abject poverty, joblessness, hopelessness and threat to nationhood.

Speaking in Akure, Ambali said: “Everybody now resorts to ethnic agitation. We have come this far because Nigeria is no longer working. The nation has failed the masses.

“The spate of poverty and insecurity in many parts of the country currently are happening because the local government system has been crippled and rendered useless.

“As of today, you can no longer move from one state to another without asking if you will get home safely. There is insecurity in the South, East and North.

“This is not the Nigeria of our dream. We are bedevilled by abject poverty, joblessness, hopelessness, a threat to nationhood.

“At 61, Nigeria has abandoned her constitutional role to guarantee security and peace in the country.

“This can be traced to the systemic decay and destruction at the LG level. The local government system is the most strategic, most relevant, most popular and most acceptable tier of government in the country.”

Ambali, who reiterated his call for local government, said: “We need a politically free and financially dependent local government administration.

“The local government has been raped over the time; it has witnessed systematic destruction as a result of misrule and stealing of local government funds, thereby militating against progressive development at the grassroots level.”

