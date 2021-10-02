.

– We’ll build next generation of leaders – Oyetola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A medical student from BOWEN University, Osun state, Adeyemo Victor has emerged winner of the state independence essay competition and went home with Toyota Corolla car.

Victor won the higher institutions category, while Miss Adegboyega Abisola Faith from Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, emerged the winner for secondary school category,

This is as the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed that his administration is concerned about building the next generation of leaders in the State.

He described this concern as the motivation behind organising the Independence Day 2021 Osun State Government Essay Competition.

Governor Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, at the Grand Finale of the essay competition, organised by the State Government to commemorate the 61st Year Independence Anniversary of the country, said: “This essay competition recommends itself highly as a platform for stimulating excellence among our students. It charges them not only to be imaginative as active producers of relevant ideas for nation-building but to also courageously ventilate such ideas unashamedly in the public space.

“What comes with such effort is the deliberate training of the mind to acquire the requisite capacity for healthy engagement of societal challenges. This is the goal of any functional education.

“Since assumption of office, our administration has prioritized the provision of qualitative education for our young people. This is because we know that building a sustainably prosperous state requires strategic investment in our young people in a manner that prepares them for the reality of the keenly competitive global knowledge economy.

“This is the least we owe our young people, and we shall not disappoint them”, Oyetola said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Lekan Badmus disclosed that the ministry received 700 entries from 34 participating schools of both private and public higher institutions across the country. The entries were also received from 23 local government areas of the State and also from non-indigenes.

According to Badmus: “Today, our dear state has assembled a sizeable population of youths to think and suggest probable solutions to the challenges facing us as a nation. To some people, this might not sound interesting as Osun state Government has thought-out-of-box and moved away from the conventional march past to this assemblage.

“You will agree with me that this initiative will promote reading and writing culture among our students. This gesture is dynamic, capable of encouraging healthy rivalry as well as intellectual competition amongst Students’ in Secondary and Tertiary Institutions. I thank Your Excellency for powering this laudable programme”, he said.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the event, Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun (rtd), gave kudos to the Governor for giving the students the opportunity to participate in the essay competition.

General Adeosun described the event as a thing of joy, adding that in a world where negative activities have become the norm, Osun State has braved up to organise such a challenging event.

He charged participants and the teeming youth population of State not to relent in their efforts in contributing their quota to the development of the society, adding that education, security and other developmental needs of the State and the nation, are a collective responsibility.

The winner of the maiden edition, Abosede Samson Oyinlola, lauded the Administration of Governor Oyetola for the initiative behind the essay competition, describing it as a preparatory phase for future leaders of the State to begin to identify the problems facing the society and proffer solutions.

After serious scrutiny of the final 25 contestants in both secondary and tertiary category, the three best candidates who emerged winner were: Adegboyega Abisola Faith from Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Olaniyi Inioluwa Opeyemi from Ambassadors College Ile-Ife, and Onwugbofor Happiness from Our Lady and St. Francis College – for the secondary school category.

The winners for the tertiary institution category were: Adeyemo Victor Ayodeji from Bowen University, Ayoola Victor Oluwagbemiga from the University of Ibadan, and Ademuyi Stella Jesuloluwa from Adeleke University, Ede.

The winners for the tertiary category, aside from cash prizes, also won a Toyota Corolla car

