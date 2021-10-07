By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – A nonagenarian and Esogban of Benin Kingdom Chief David Edebiri Wednesday lamented that veterinary medicine practice in the country have been relegated to the background and called on the authorities to accord the profession its due respect.



Edebiri made the call when the members of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), paid him a courtesy call ahead of the association’s national convention to be held in the Edo State capital.

The nonagenarian has been designated to be the chairman of the 57th annual convention of the NVMA with the theme, “The Veterinarian and Global Health Security.”

According to him, “We consume or keep as pets animals brought from different parts of the world yet, there is no form of regulation to check if these animals are fit for consumption or to be kept as pets.

“I think the government should come in this direction and give due recognition, more roles and responsibilities to the professionals in this field. I am sure with this, we will be able to curb the spread of diseases.

“As for me, I am going to give me support and encourage everyone to give the veterinary practice more visibility.”

Earlier in his address, chairman of the Local Orgnaising Committee (LOC) of the convention, Michael Ehizokhale said that the theme of the convention was to seek a better understanding that there was no distinction between animal health and that of humans.

He stated that the best way for the world to be free of human diseases is to stop the spread of diseases in animals.

Ehizokhale stated that all is set for the convention that will take place in Edo for the first time since it last heard 1983 under the then Bendel State.