Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Thomas has felicitated with his constituents and Deltans as they join their fellow compatriots to mark Nigeria’s 61yearsv independence anniversary

Ereyitomi expressed delight for Nigeria at 61 saying the country has grown with some development, adding that societal changes across the Warri federal constituency are visible compared to past years of pre and immediate post-independence of Nigeria, though much expected to be done in adding value and making the country great.

READ ALSO:MDAs engaging in financial misappropriation-Reps allege

The lawmaker urged his constituents to continue sustaining peaceful coexistence, imbibe a spirit of unity among the people so as to help attract investors.

He assured the people of Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West of his commitment to making sure the lives of his constituency are better, promising to sustain empowering the people and shall continue to interface and engage the people in order to attract more development to the constituency.