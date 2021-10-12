The “Equatorial Guinea yesterday, today and tomorrow” conference held in Madrid, Spain on October 12, 2021 with a view to seeking a solution to the political crisis in the West African Country.

The conference speakers reflected on the the 3 pillars-foundational principles to build a new nation: unity, peace and justice throughout history, and discussed the needs of a democratic future in Equatorial Guinea.

The speakers panel consisted of Berta Ndongo Ela, Justo Bolekia Boleká and Cruz Melchor Eya Nchama.

During the conference the speakers spoke about the historical background of the current state of affairs in Equatorial Guinea and the present challenges with the focus on the youth as the main driving force of change.

Another point of discussion was the recently published investigation of Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue’s visit to Russia to negotiate a deal with a Russian Private Military Company. According to the Radio Macuto, in September 2021 the VP flew to Russia for a secret meeting to negotiate a contract with a private security company, highly likely the famous Wagner company.

The conditions for cooperation offered by Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue were rejected by the Russian side, because, there was concern that the contract implied the possible overthrowing of the president of the country.

According to a leak from the authorities in Equatorial Guinea, Vice President Teodoro Obiang Mangue flew to Russia to negotiate a contract with a private security company, probably the famous Wagner company. During his visit, he requested a personal meeting with the head of the PMC.

According to the leak, during a meeting with Wagner’s boss, VP Obiang Mangue was quite eccentric and disrespectful . The vice president’s behavior added tension to the negotiation process.

A source close to the authorities of Equatorial Guinea insisted that main issue of concern for the Russian side was that the contract involved the possible overthrow of the country’s current president. Several experts in the region noted that the vice president may make attempts to overthrow his father.

The information about the secret visit shocked the panelists of the conference.

A brief view on The panelists:

Berta Ndongo Ela holds a law degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and a Master’s Degree in Access to Law with specialization in Compliance and ICT Law from Universidad Camilo José Cela. She currently works as a legal assistant in a law firm specialized in the protection of fundamental rights and collaborates with the Rootencial page, whose objective is the promotion and promotion of Spanish Afro-positivism. Berta Ndongo Ela had gained public relevance after publishing videos on her social networks to denounce corruption and influence peddling in public offices in Equatorial Guinea and the negative impact on the country’s youth.

Cruz Melchor Eya Nchama co-founded the political movement Alianza Nacional de Restauración Democrática (ANRD), in opposition to the dictatorship of Francisco Macías Nguema in 1974. He obtained political asylum in Switzerland in 1975 from where he continued to denounce the atrocities in Equatorial Guinea, and obtained the appointment of a Special Rapporteur for Equatorial Guinea by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in March 1979. His writings and human rights activism have earned him several international distinctions and recognitions.

Justo Bolekia Boleká has been responsible for Democrats for Change for Equatorial Guinea and permanent delegate abroad of the MAIB (Movement for Self-Determination of the Island of Bioko). He has studied the relationship between power and languages, especially when they are used as an instrument of mastery.

