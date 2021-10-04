By Ikechukwu Odu

A businessman identified as Innocent James, was allegedly shot dead at his residence in Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened at the early hours of Friday, October 1, 2021, which the Indigenous People of Biafra ,IPOB, also declared as sit-at-home in the South-East zone.

Narrating the incident to Vanguard who was in the company of the member representing Nsukka West Constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua, and the Administrator, Nsukka West Development Centre, Mr. Dominic Ajibo, a close family source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the assailants invaded James residence at about 4 am and dragged him out of his room after attempts to lure him out failed.

According to the source, the gunmen on arrival, reportedly told the deceased that some criminals were looting his store which is few metres away from his house but he refused to yield to their antics.

“When he refused to open his door, his assailants released about two to three gunshots, shattered the window of the room and used dynamite to force the iron door open. Then, they dragged him out of the room and shot him dead. After they had gruesomely murdered him, they released two gunshots again and went away,” the source said.

It was gathered that the deceased hailed from Taraba State while his wife, Lami James Ifeoma, hails from Ovoko, in Igbo Eze-South local government area, also in Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the police at Okpuje Division, while his body was deposited at Bishop Shanahan Hospital mortuary, Nsukka.

In another development, unknown arsonists on Friday, set fire on some sections of the Nsukka West Development Centre Secretariat building, damaging property worth milions of naira.

The Administrator of the Centre, Mr. Ajibo, said the entire building would have been razed if not for the timely intervention of some good spirited individuals who came to the rescue of the building.

According to him, the building was saved by some farmers who were in their farms and early passers-by who rushed to the scene to quench the fire.

He commended the people for their help and appealed to the Enugu State Government to come to the assistance of the Centre, especially with regard to rebuilding the affected sections of the Secretariat and also providing the burnt furniture.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe said “It has to do with a reported case of suspected assassination. Investigation has commenced. Further development will be communicated.”

