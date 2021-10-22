The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has announced the extension of time for the verification of the status of all monetized government quarters in the state till November 10, 2021.

The extension, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, was “in response to various requests and appeals from affected persons”.

The statement therefore advised all affected allottees to ensure that they use the opportunity of the extension to participate in the verification exercise at the Conference Room of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu, from 9am daily.

“Consequently, all allottees of monetized government quarters who have not yet participated in the verification exercise now have till the 10th of November, 2021, to do so”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria