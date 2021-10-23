Enugu State Government has extended closing date for the verification of the status of all monetized government quarters in the state till November 10, 2021.

The extension time is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, which as made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

“This is in response to various requests and appeals from affected persons,” he said.

The statement therefore advised all affected allottees to ensure that they use the opportunity of the extension to participate in the verification exercise.

According to the Arch, the verification will take place at the Conference Room of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu, from 9am daily.

He said all allottees of monetized government quarters who have not yet participated in the verification exercise now have till the 10th of November, 2021, to do so.

