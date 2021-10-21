…As agency gets two additional water tankers

…Releases emergency call lines

The Enugu State Fire Service has reiterated its commitment to the untiring efforts and sacrifices of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in ensuring safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

Speaking during the flag-off of the fire safety campaign in Udenu Local Government Area, the Enugu State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous interventions his administration has made in transforming the state fire sector and ensuring that the fire fighting agency discharges its sensitive duties diligently and effectively.

Engr. Ohaa disclosed that besides the various achievements, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has also paid for two Water Tankers to be stationed at two of the five newly constructed ultra-modern fire service stations across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) also approved the installation of fire extinguishers of various types and sizes in over 28 major markets in the state. He equally approved the training of personnel of these markets and others on fire safety and how to use the equipment in the event of fire outbreak.

“Our Governor broke records again in the history of Enugu State Fire Service as he provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the safety of all firefighters in the state; the list is endless”, he added.

Engr. Ohaa who disclosed that the training campaign was in furtherance of Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s Zero Fire Outbreak programme across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State, charged the stakeholders and participants, such as the Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, Presidents-General, Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guards, Market Leaders and youth groups, not to allow the sacrifices of the governor in ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents of the state be in vain.

The state fire chief therefore enjoined the stakeholders to work together with his agency “to keep our state free from fire outbreak and for residents to enjoy a fire free Yuletide”, stressing that “we adopted this approach of engagement because we want the intervention to be wholesome in order to create a safer and more secure living environment for the people of Enugu State”.

Addressing residents on ways to avoid fire outbreak, Engr. Ohaa said: “Always ensure that you put off your electrical appliances each time you are leaving the house. Buy and keep a fire extinguisher in the house as well as in your cars and learn how to use it. Avoid indiscriminate burning of bush or setting materials on fire. We are always available and you can reach us through our phone numbers whenever there is fire outbreak.

“The phone numbers are as follows: Ogui Road Fire Station (07065409291); Nsukka Fire Station (08068079367); 9th Mile Fire Station (08036364051); Govt. House Fire Unit (08169618536); Ogrute Fire Station (08161559393); Oji-River Fire Station (09032389861); Ozalla Fire Station (09033216665); Orba Fire Station (09015886887); Ogbete Fire Unit (08144800422); Timber Shed Fire Unit (07031660024); Headquarters (08080304303)”.

Engr. Ohaa commended the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah for his resilience and support towards the fight against fire outbreak in the state, stating that “he is the only local government council chairman that provides security for the fire service to protect our fire station and assist us during fire fighting”.

In his address, the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Onah applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership role in reinvigorating the state fire service to meet up with its mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

Hon. Onah, who is also the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), pointed out that the ongoing local government enlightenment campaign on fire safety was timely and unprecedented.

He therefore called on the people of Enugu State to avail themselves of the rare opportunity, pay attention and learn safety measures aimed at preventing fire outbreak and safeguarding lives and property.