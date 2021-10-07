…AGN moves to discover, harness movie talents in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in collaboration with Enugu State Government yesterday rolled out plans for Enugu Film Project aimed to raise, showcase and create opportunities for budding talents in the movie industry in the state.

Speaking during a press conference at the Unity Park Enugu, the Chairman of AGN, Enugu State Chapter, Brown Ene, who commended the Governor of the State, Rt Hon, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing funds for the project said that the idea for the project was conceived to help discover raw talents who will reinvent the movie industry in the state.

Ene said that the project will help in discovering, training and projecting new breed of filmmakers who would specialize in acting, cinematography, directing, editing, art directing, production.

“We know Enugu state as the hub of film productions in Nigeria and can attest to various artistes, filmmakers and performers the state has harboured and given serene and beautiful environment to market themselves and their movies.

“This time, however, the Actors Guild of Nigeria alongside the State Government has decided to purposively discover and groom home-based talents for the entertainment industry.

“Enugu State Film Project is the initiative of Actors Guild of Nigeria Enugu State Chapter to help in discovering, training and projecting new breed of filmmakers such as actors, cinematographers, directors, editors, art directors, producers, etc.

“The project will commence with talent hunt discovery audition for new actors and musicians. The talent hunt discovery will take place on Saturday 23rd of October at Unity Park, Enugu by 10:00am. Free online registration https://forms.gle/jAet1TFCxGYGVxA29

“After the hunt, the talents discovered will be incorporated into the feature film project that will be shot toward the end of October and empowered after the film project to commence their filmmaking professions.

“The film will focus on youth sensitization and empowerment for positive change. This project is a way of supporting what the state government is already doing in encouraging the youth to avert from social vices.

“As promised at inception of office, this present leadership of the state’s guild is focused on creating greater opportunities for young artistes. This project is the first of its kind in the industry and we intend to make it a continuous process.

“We commend His Excellency Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for believing in us and utilizing us as change makers for the upcoming artistes and promoters of talents in the state. As always, we are committed to a better Guild. for more inquiries. Email: [email protected] Social media @enugufilmproject”, He said

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Senior Special Adviser to Gov Ugwuanyi on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ndidi Obi, said that the government bought into the project because it is an opportunity to discover talents across the state.

“The talent hunt will make youths to stay off social vices and crime. It will make them be focus on helping themselves. A lot of them are talented but don’t have the opportunity like this one to cue in and showcase what they have. I believe we will discover a lot of them during this talent hunt”, She said.

Vanguard News Nigeria