By Ikechukwu Odu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, Saturday, charged teachers in Nigeria to promote positive societal values in the nation’s educational system.

The Commissioner also blamed most vices in the country, especially among the youths on negative values, adding that Nigeria is facing some fundamental problems occasioned by the neglect of the core values of different societies.

According to him, the neglect has resulted to a decline in the standard of education as well as moral upbringing of the younger ones.

The commissioner stated this while declaring a two-day workshop for teachers in public and private schools in Nsukka West State Constituency, organized by the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, in collaboration with Dr. Emma Ugwuerua’s Constituency office, Nsukka, at Adada Hall, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He lamented that many Nigerians have abandoned the basic values of the society that would have made the country better than what it is these days, where insecurity has undermined government activites at all levels, adding that many teachers have also neglected the same to the detriment of the nation’s educational system.

“We have value issues in this country. Many people have abandoned values that make for a better society and this is why things are not working well in our country nowadays. Many teachers have also abandoned the very core values of the society in our education system. This is why standard is falling in our schools, some teachers encourage students to perpetrate examination malpractice and they come out frustrated to later turn against those teachers that may have contributed to their woes and other members of the society,”he said.

He however cautioned teachers that engage in aiding and abetting students in examination frauds to desist from the act as it is an ill-wind that pays no one good when the effects boomerangs.

Prof. Eze commended Dr. Ugwuerua, a lawmaker representing Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly for sponsoring an international organization to organize workshop for teachers in his constituency, saying that “Dr. Ugwuerua has come to the aid of the Enugu State Government through upgrading of her teachers.” He also thanked the Director General of Dr. Ugwuerua’s constituency office, chief Paulinus Eze, for his support to the lawmaker and the Executive Director of the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, for partnering the lawmaker to uplift teachers’ professional knowledge.

He pointed out that the lawmaker has made immense contributions to the education sector in the state, adding that the workshop was not the first or second time he had organised programmes to promote education in the state and in his constituency in particular.

While noting that continuous training of teachers enhances their professional development, the commissioner urged them to ensure that they apply what they learnt to better their performance and offer their students the best guidance and direction that would elevate them on their future endeavours. He used the opportunity to declare that Enugu State has the best teachers under his tenure as the commissioner for education.

In his remarks, the lawmaker said he opted for the sponsorship of the workshop to boost the capacity building of the teachers for effective and efficient service delivery, adding that there is an urgent need to rescue the nation’s educational system from imminent collapse.

“Nigeria education system is almost at the cross-road as the standard is declining on a daily basis. It is therefore important to resuscitate the system by training and re-training teachers for accelerated improvement and better performance in teaching and learning. Teachers are the conscience of the country’s education sector and should be given the leverage to excel.

“This is the main reason why I collaborated with the Centre to give our teachers focus and direction through train the trainers’ workshop. Consequently, 100 teachers from my constituency, were drawn from public and private primary and secondary schools, including teachers from Anglican and Catholic schools to participate in the programme,” he said.

It could be recalled that the lawmaker at the beginning of academic session in 2020/2021, provided over 20,000 writing materials to the public and private primary school pupils in the Constituency, including the Anglican and Catholic School pupils. This was also as he recently offered scholarship to 11 candidates from the 11electoral wards in his constituency to do a three-year programme at NCE in the College of Education, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Meanwhile, two of the participants, Mrs. Josephine Ngozi Eze, from Model Secondary School Nsukka and Mr. Richard Onah, from St. Cyprian’s Special Science School, also in Nsukka, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed gratitude to Dr. Ugwuerua for giving them the opportunity to undergo the training, stressing that he had given them empowerment that would remain indelible in their lives as teachers.

They pledged to make effective use of what they learnt to promote leadership conduct, teacher-student-parent relationship as well as transform students and instil good moral conduct in them in their respective schools.

Similarly, the NUT chair person in Nsukka local government Mrs. Angela Ngozi Ogbonne, extolled the magnanimity of the lawmaker to the teachers in his constituency, adding that “Dr. Ugwuerua is an exceptional leader and representative of the people.”

The highpoints of the workshop were issuance of sponsorship certificate to the lawmaker, recognition of the 10 outstanding performing teachers during the interactive session of the workshop and issuance of certificates of participation to all the participants.

-30-

Photo:Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze (4th right); Hon Emma Ugwuerua, representing Nsukka West Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly (3th right); and other participants during the workshop.