.

As the All Progressives Congress holds its state congresses nationwide, the Enugu chapter was not left behind as Party faithful from the various wards and local government areas trooped to the congress venue to elect party officers who will steer the party at the state level for another four years.

As early as 8 am, local government delegates began arriving at the venue of the congress and filed to their various designated points according to their various local governments.

However, the congress did not start until 12pm with the arrival of the congress committee led by its Chairman, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

The party recorded a near 100 per cent consensus arrangement for almost all the positions save that of the Chairman which was keenly contested between Chief Ugo Agballah and General JOJ Okoloagu, with Ugo Agballah defeating his rival for the position.

Addressing party faithful after emerging as Chairman, Ugo Agballah thanked party members for the huge confidence reposted on him, Ugo Agballah enjoined party members to close ranks and in one voice serve quit notice to the PDP’s hold on governance in the state.

Agballah said that a wind of change was blowing all over the SouthEast and that now was the time for party members all over the state to put away all forms of rancour and forge a new path that will make the APC the party of choice in Enugu.

Vanguard News Nigeria