By Chinedu Adonu

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Enugu State chapter on Saturday elected Comr, Adolphus Ude as the State chairman of the party to pilot the affairs of the party for another four years.

Party faithful from 260 political wards in 17 local government area of the state arrived the state Secretariat of the party for the congress around 8am and moved to their various designated points according to their local governments while they were accredited.

However, the congress started around 12pm with the arrival of Enugu State congress committee led by its Chairman, Mr Jonathan Akaya.

The congress committee chairman, Mr Jonathan Akaya declared Comr Ude the winner after securing 782 votes out of 1,124 votes to defeat his runner-up Charles Chukwu who scored 202 vote and Benson Eze who equally scored 142 votes

Other elected executives were; Chief Anike Nwoga, Deputy Chairman, Mr Evarastus Asadu, Secretary, Dr Oby Oji, Financial Secretary, Chuks Adibe, Treasurer, Barr. Chukwudi Igwe, Legal Adviser, Hon Ikechukwu Ogbuyeme Youth leader and many others.

Addressing journalists immediately after emerging as Chairman, Comr, Ude thanked party faithful for considering him worthy to be elected as state chairman of the party. He commended Barr. Ben Nwoye for conducting a peaceful and credible election. He promised to take the party to greater heights in the state.

Meanwhile, in a parallel congress held at Destiny Event Center, Independence layout, a former governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Ugo Agballa who recently joined the party emerged the chairman of his own faction.

Vanguard News Nigeria