Leading entrepreneurship hub, the REAL Platform International held its 4th annual Enterprise & Innovation Development Summit (EIDS) on at the NAF Event & Conference Centre, FCT Abuja.

Aimed at helping young adults navigate the innovation process from idea generation to sustainability, the annual Summit was created to enhance leadership, entrepreneurship and business development, while empowering budding businesses, enterprises and individuals with resources and tools, as it concerns their needs and sphere of influence.

Speaking at the event, International Director and founder, the REAL Platform, Kunle Joe Komolafe said, “The field of entrepreneurship in Nigeria – and indeed all over the world has undergone significant transformation in recent years. We have transitioned into a new technology-led era and now more than ever, it is pertinent that young entrepreneurs are equipped with requisite skills to keep up with global trends”.

“We are incredibly proud that the Enterprise & Innovation Development Summit has been able to achieve this over the years, and we are confident that subsequent editions will pave the way for a more dynamic and valuable entrepreneurial ecosystem”, he continued.

Notable panelists who spoke alongside the International Director include; Aisha Augie, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, Olumide Ogunade (ID Cabasa), amongst others.

Over 1,000 physical delegates from 11 states within Nigeria as well as 8000 online viewers including; upwardly mobile CEOs, young and aspiring entrepreneurs cut across Nigeria, the U.S., Canada and the UK were in attendance.

The 5th edition of the Enterprise and Innovation Development Summit 2022 (EIDS‘22), is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.