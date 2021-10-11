File photo

By Esther Onyegbula

The Commissioner of police Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday announced that the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress any planned protest.

Odumosu said that credible intelligence at the disposal of the Command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest today in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS.

According to Odumosu, “Lagosian and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property”.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today”.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state”.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full weight or wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, all law-abiding residents of the state are advised to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation. As adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond.”

