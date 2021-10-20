By Udo Wisdom

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has said the journalist arrested during the EndSARS memorial protest in the State have no means of identification.

Vanguard reports police on Wednesday, arrested a journalist working with Legit TV, Abisola Alawode alongside some protesters.

The Commissioner while speaking to journalists, said the journalist was arrested because he had no means of identification as a member of the press despite his claims.

The commissioner also stated that no member of the press was arrested as he said that the arrested journalist was immediately released when his colleagues showed up to identify him as member of their crew.

“They said one journalist was arrested, he didn’t have ID card but his colleagues have identified him and I have said they should release him and he is here now. We are just being fair to everyone,” Odumosu said.

Vanguard News