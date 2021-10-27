By Olayinka Latona

CONVENER of Nigeria Peace and Sustainable Initiative, NPSI, Professor Christopher Imumolen has said Nigeria needs overhauling for a system that would ensure justice and prosperity.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Lagos Travel Inn in Ikeja, Lagos, Prof. Imumolen said there is a lot to be done in fixing the nation’s challenges.

Calling for an effective system that works for Nigeria, the NPSI convener noted that due to an ineffective system of governance, the country was yet to attain the great heights. Stressing that for a country to work there must be a system.

In his words: “America as a country is working not because there is a good man or woman at the helm of affairs but there is a system on ground that makes things happen. For a country to work there must be a system.

“Also in Nigeria, there is need for us to create a system that will propel people to perform. A country without system cannot progress.

“Although it will take a little while but Nigeria can be great in less than six years because we have the resources, although a lot of our resources are in the pockets of corrupt politicians. If we build the right system, get the right person, things will change for better for us in Nigeria,” he said.

On the one year anniversary of #ENDSARS, Prof. Imumolen revealed that the recent protests recorded in some parts of the country is beyond mere agitations to the activities of the police but a way to push the government to look into various aspects of the economy.

Interpreting the acronym ENDSARS, Imumolen said the “E” in ENDSARS stands for Employment, “N” Nigeria for All, “D” for Digitalization of the Economy, “S” for Security & Safety for All, “A” for Alternative Source of Power “R” for Rescue Nigeria from Poverty while “S” stands for Social Welfare for All.

The convener who revealed that the group is working on a movement that will snowball into a political party which will feature in national discussions and give a voice to Nigerian youths said that if all the parameters highlighted on ENDSARS acronym are worked on, Nigeria can be great in less than six years.

He said: “We are working on a movement that will metamorphose into a political party. We will be involved in the 2023 elections. Already, we have started the registration of the party. Before now, we have been working as social entrepreneur since 2010.

“The movement is about young Nigerians who are ready to rescue the country. We will be sincere and we have the knowledge and international exposure”, he said.