ENDSARS Memorial: Falz, Macaroni, others lead car procession; police make arrest

True to their words, youths have taken to the streets and Lekki Tollgate to mark the first anniversary of the shootings at peaceful #Endsars protesters at the tollgate last year, October 20. One of the key figures at the memorial is music star, Falz.

The long convoy of cars are blaring horns, waving flags and “dropping roses for our fallen heroes”, as one of the participants put it.

‘Stay in the car, drop your flag’

Speaking, Falz (), who is streaming the event live on his Instagram handle, said: “We seek justice for those that laid down their lives for us.

“They haven’t got justice.”

Mr. Macaroni was also at the memorial.

One rallying cry during the procession is “stay in the car.”

“We no wan cause trouble,” Falz said.

At the time of filing this report, they were making their last run through the tollgate.

For this last run, they will all drop the flags at the tollgate.

Meanwhile, police have arrested some protesters that were on foot and speaking to press men.

