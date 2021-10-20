EndSARS: Lekki Tollgate shooting left dark spot on Nigeria's history ― Akase

Peter Duru – Makurdi

The immediate past Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Mr Terver Akase, has said the shooting of some Nigerian youths during the EndSARS protests at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 left a dark spot on the country’s history as well as painful memories in the minds of all lovers of peace and justice.

Akase in a statement Wednesday in Makurdi by the Director of Media of his campaign organisation,

Nathaniel Nongu, on the occasion of the one-year remembrance of #EndSARS protests, said he recalled with sadness, how peaceful and unarmed youths demanding for the reformation of the country were brutally shot and some lost their lives.

“I sympathise with families of the victims and express the hope that the patriotic resilience and sacrifice of the affected youths will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.”

While commending Benue youths for their maturity and peaceful conduct during the protests, the governorship hopeful equally lauded Governor Samuel Ortom for his proactive response to the protests, particularly the hosting of Benue Youth Summit, a few weeks after the protests.

“If elected as Governor, I will tap from the resourceful potentials of young people who are the greatest asset of the State and country for growth and development,” the statement read.

Mr Akase enjoined more vibrant youths to step forward and actively participate in the political affairs of the country stressing that youths could only be considered for leadership positions when they show interest and readiness to lead.

He also expressed optimism in the unity of Nigeria and the capacity of the country to overcome its current challenges.

