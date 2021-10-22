



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state says the government will publicly disclose the restitution report of the EndSARS judicial panel of enquiry.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 10th National Council On Lands, Housing and Urban Development meeting on Thursday, in Lagos.

He said that the final report of the Lagos state judicial panel of enquiry and restitution was being awaited, and the government would not attempt to cover up the panel’s recommendations, whether it was in its favour or not.

According to him, the panel report’s will be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing re-occurrence of violence in the state.

The governor said that it was an arduous task rebuilding Lagos state, a year after it was hit by a wave of arson attacks resulting from the EndSARS protests.

He added that the state recorded huge losses in assets and resources following the violence that trailed the protest, as public transportation infrastructure, court buildings, police stations, private property and iconic assets were all razed on Oct. 21, 2020.

The panel was set up to look into allegations of human rights abuses against the police and also determine the cause of the coordinated attacks on Lagos, the governor noted, assuring that the panel’s final report would be fully implemented, as it had concluded sittings on Oct. 18, one year after it was constituted.

”The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors.

”We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover, we will be making it public. We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for.

”We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance,” he said.

On arrests, the governor disclosed that he had ordered the unconditional release of those detained by the police, except for one person, who was caught with dangerous weapons at the scene, and who confessed to the police that he joined the protest to cause mayhem.

Sanwo-Olu commended the police for being alive to its responsibilities, identifying and isolating troublemakers from among law-abiding people, who conducted themselves lawfully.

He further extended a hand of fellowship to the youths to be stakeholders in the development of the state, reiterating his commitment to reconciliation, while urging them to join the rebuilding effort in order to restore the operational capacity of institutions affected by the violence.

The governor said the destruction had slowed down the operational activities of the affected public institutions, but that the state government would not shy away from its responsibility to rebuild the facilities and restore their operational capacity.

”It is exactly a year ago today when Lagos was hit by violence in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests. Lagos witnessed massive destruction of infrastructure, iconic buildings, transport infrastructure, police station and others.

”Today, being a year after the event, there is no better time to say how difficult it has been for us as a state and how committed we are.

”As tough as it is, the government will certainly not shy away from its responsibility. We see the incident as a challenge and we will fix it with everything that we have,” he added.