The Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups and member of APC National Strategic Lobby committee, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has charged the Federal Government, to proffering lasting solution to what triggered the #EndSars Protests.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard, to mark one year Anniversary/ Memorial of the #EndSars Protests, Obidike urged FG to improve access to Justice, uphold fundamental human rights, put an end to impunities in the security architecture, brutality, harassment, and criminal profiling of Nigerian youths without due course, flagrant abuse of power and public trust; and truly compensate affected victims of these dastardly acts.

The DG Conference of APC Support Groups and member of APC National Strategic Lobby committee, said that the above will not just bring a lasting solution, but peace amongst Nigerian youths, establish a culture of respect for human rights within security authorities which is the only way to guarantee that changes to the law are effective.

“Disregard for human rights is prevalent within the security agencies. Detainees are often denied their legal right to see a lawyer. Many have to pay for food or medical care, or to avoid being tortured or otherwise ill-treated. In many cases, detainees wait for weeks or months in police custody to be charged and brought before a court.

“As a conscious and concerned Nigerian youth, I was disturbed when the protest started and quickly nose-dived to something else. There were ways we could have managed the situation before it got out of hand, but unfortunately we didn’t act accordingly. I had the opportunity of interacting with many Youths during, and after the protest, and no doubt, certain grievances raised were very legitimate. Even after the protest, I have kept in touch with the youths, attended the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set-up to listen to the complaints of victims and even visited some victims a few times, and honestly the stories are heart breaking, and Nigerian youths have no other person to look-up to than their government for justice, and to put an end to these dastardly acts”.

“Anytime, anyday, I stand with Nigerian youths, because they are my primary constituency, and today, as we mark the one year memorial of this National Protest and quest for Justice and reforms in our system, I urge Nigerian Youths to remain calm and peaceful across the nation. Let’s not give-in to the urge of Violence or quick anger that will instigate another destruction of lives and properties today. Violence has never been the answer and has never solved any problem.

“Am aware that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and even the current Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, are working on most of our stated grievances and demands, the results may not be coming out at the fast pace we wish to see them, but I believe they are doing something, and so we must re-approach and engage the government in a peaceful dialogue that will institute a feedback mechanism of information, action plan and implementation, built on mutual trust and collaboration. If we are duly briefed and informed of what government is doing and we also tell them of areas to improve action on, we will have a mutual understanding that restores trust and confidence in the system. This should be the process we should follow and sustain.

“We mustn’t also not forget the legislative powers of the National Assembly, we need to engage them in reviewing and enacting most of these laws that will strengthen our institutions, guide against abuse and expedite justice.

“Government is a system and like every other systems, you engage it via processes, and even as we engage our government in a continuous change process for the betterment of every Nigerian, it is our wish and prayers that actions and events that led to the #EndSars protest comes to a perpetual end in our country. He later, charged Nigerians to be of good behavior and obey the laws of the country.

“May The souls of every victim Rest In Peace and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria