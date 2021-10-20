By Etop Ekanem

A group, The Alliance of Business and Professional Women, ABPW, has launched a transformational initiative “aimed at supporting the youths to create the Nigeria we all desire.”

According to the Chairman of APBW Governance Board, Mrs Toyin F Sanni, “this movement— The Youth Connect Initiative— is birthed on the first anniversary of an epochal event in the history of our dear nation.

“On this day, a year ago, after weeks of peaceful protest by our youths, patriotic Nigerians watched in horror as defenseless youths of Nigeria under the banner of the EndSARS movement were allegedly attacked by military men during a peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country. The fallout of this event was calls for transparent and good governance.

“To commemorate one year since the peaceful EndSARS protests, ABPW is launching its Youth Connect Initiative by which it will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide gainful employment.”

According to her, project is designed to prepare un(der)employed young men and women from disadvantaged communities for the job market with an emphasis on technology, connecting them to job opportunities whilst inspiring them to undertake their civic responsibilities.

She said: “The programme will provide amongt others, employability skills, entrepreneurship, vocational and personal development. The project will commence in Lagos in January 2022 and progress to other states.”

The programme is targeted at participants in the 18-30 age bracket, who must fulfill entry criteria including evidence of belonging to a community-based organisation and provide references from religious organisations they belong to etc or a past employer, or educational establishment.

Sanni said: “The Youth Connect Initiative is a most fitting way to turn a most painful memory into something good for our youths who have for decades been ignored, marginalised, oppressed and economically excluded by providing employability solutions to aid entrepreneurship and also provide employment opportunities, working with institutional partners.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish end-to-end job creation, creating a cadre of skilled and engaged youth with strong sense of civic responsibilities.”