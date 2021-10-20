As activist wants youths use 2023 elections to realise dreams

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As youths embark on protest in marking #EndSARS first anniversary across the country, Wednesday, Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has called for repair of broken trust with youths.

This was contained in a statement signed by Oni and made available to Vanguard, where he pointed that except the basic demands of young people highlighted in the 5-for-5 document are substantially implemented, Nigeria may never regain the trust of the youths.

The statement reads in part, “The #EndSARS movement will remain a watershed in the anal of our nation and a major challenge to the status quo that it will never be business as usual.

“To the ruling elites, except the basic demands of the youths highlighted in the 5-for-5 document are substantially implemented, Nigeria may never regain the trust of the youths.

“It is my call that as a nation, we must urgently act to repair the broken trust between the leadership and the youths and give them a new sense of belonging.

“We strongly need the youths at this point to recommit their love, energy and industry to rescue the nation; we can never achieve greatness without harnessing the *potential* of our youths.”

However, he expressed sympathy and condoled families who allegedly lost their lives at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

“On the solemn occasion marking the Lekki tragedy of October 20, 2020, I sympathise with the youths and families who lost loved ones and *property*; I pray for healing while hoping we have learnt some valuable lessons as a nation”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, speaking on issues surrounding the first anniversary of marking #EndSARS protest, called the protest a movement to extract political capital and demand for actions, but it must be done with sincerity of purpose.

“If we must achieve some meaningful results with the #EndSARS movement and get the government to act speedily, we must use the campaign to threaten the electoral base of the ruling party in the country.

“It is a common practice globally to use movements like the #EndSARS to extract political capital and demand for actions, but it must be done with sincerity of purpose. It happened with #BlackLivesMatter; it happened with #OccupyNigeria.”

However, he (Atoye) said the movement should make the desired change at the 2023 general elections through the ballot.

“As we prepare for the 2023 elections, we must move #EndSARS ‘from street to ballot’ and use it to define future elections”, he stressed.

