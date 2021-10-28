By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A human rights activist, Patriot Patrick Eholor, Thursday, disclosed dragging the Nigerian Police Force to ECOWAS Court over alleged assault while addressing the media at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2021.

Eholor made this known through his lawyer, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, while expressing pain over the manhandling by the Nigerian Police Force.

He said his decision to approach the ECOWAS Court to seek justice is because of its speedy justice process and boldness on any matter before it.

The activist is also the Founder and President of One Love Foundation, OLF, a nongovernmental organization, and has been in the forefront of pressing for better welfare for the Nigerian Police Force, even during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

He said: “Already before this time, just on #EndSARS. You may note that just before the 20th October 2020, I did instruct the legal representative to sue the, Nigeria Police Force, and Minister of the FCT for banning EndSARS protest or any protest at all in the FCT, that case is still ongoing, that is to show am not sitting on my fence at all, as a renowned activist in addressing the menace of the Nigeria police force towards brutalisation of its citizens.

“On my going to ECOWAS Court, is a regional court, that supersedes Nigeria territory and it will address infractions on my person in this regard. Meanwhile, I shall be dragging Lagos State RSS also to the Municipal Federal High Court, in Lagos State too. My lawyers are already on it.

“Definitely, I shall get justice, I sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ECOWAS Court on banning of Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria and already that case filed with other CSOs like SERAP has been separately adjourned for judgment.

“So I first of all, have confidence in ECOWAS Court, and they are fast and efficient in justice delivery.”

However, he also expressed shock over silence by the Nigerian Police Force on the alleged assault for over six days, “I am not relenting and I shall definitely challenge the assault on my person by the Lagos State RSS and see to it, and they are punished accordingly.”

The social crusader is also a Canadian citizen, also disclosed that the Canadian government is very much aware of his assault, and other human rights abuses in Nigeria.

“The Canadian government is very much aware of the human rights abuses in Nigeria. The President of America made a specific reference to my case.

“My Canadian Embassy in Nigeria is aware of the situation and the Prime Minister of Canada is also very aware of the situation”, he said.

Meanwhile in a letter written by counsel to Eholor, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, to the Inspector General of Police, on the matter demanded N100 million damages.

The letter reads in part, “We sincerely demand that all indicted police officers as mentioned in this petition are all tried and if found culpable dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and accordingly our client is by this letter seeking reparation of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) or it is alternative for all damages occasioned on his personality by police officers under your watch.

“Please be guided as sir, we shall expect your response in 7 days, before we proceed to Municipal or the Federal High Court accordingly without any recourse to you.”

