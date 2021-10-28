By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies(MINILS) Comrade Issa Aremu has urged women in all strata of societies in the country to speak out to people in authorities so that they can be empowered economically and achieve their full potentials in life.

Aremu spoke in Ilorin on Thursday at the opening ceremony of a two-day training on Advocacy and Communications For Women’s Economic Empowerment, organized by the institute in collaboration with the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development.

Thirty Five women from various cooperative societies across the country participated in the training programme anchored by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC).

Speaking to women at the seminar Comrade Issa Aremu said,”the reason you have all been invited to this seminar is to strengthen the capacity of all of you on how to conduct advocacy for national policy makers and other key stakeholders on how women can be empowered economically.

“So,the reason for this seminar is how women could be empowered economically .So we are empowering you to have the confidence to talk to those in authority to empower you economically.

“One of the things I learnt from ENDSARS is “Sorosoke” which means speak out.What make the men strong is that we speak out,our women are quiet. So,don’t allow people to shout you down anymore after this program.”

He also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving women voice in his cabinet by the appointment of Nine women out of Sixteen commissioners and President Muhammadu Buhari’s continuing support to the development of women in Nigeria.

The MINILS Chief Executive Officer noted that President Buhari has shown that he’s concerned about women through the appointment of women into key political offices.

“President Buhari has appointed over 50 women into key positions. He made a woman as Finance minister and many more.

“Therefore, our women should pray and work for peaceful Nigeria. Women must work for democracy. They must deepen democracy as it helps to ensure they are economically viable,” Aremu stated.

Speaking on behalf of Development Research and Project Centre(DRPC)Mallam Umar Kawu said the training was organized to prepare the Nigerian women to take the lead and be part of strategic decision-making in economy, politics and national security.

He said,“Thirty-five women economic collectives and trainers from the National Women Development Centre are participating in the training designed to empower women’s economic groups to be able to advocate for improved access, financial inclusion and economic participation to strengthen the capacity of the groups for the better economic development of women in Nigeria,”

He expressed the believe that the training, “will open door for more partnership and collaboration with NCWD so that they will step down this training for other women groups.”