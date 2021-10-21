.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Member House of Representatives, Jere federal constituency in Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Satomi has on Thursday donated sewing and fashion designing machines to each of the 428 tailors and designers across the 12 wards of the constituency.

This is even as the Lawmaker distributed assorted bags of rice and vegetable oils to about 2,500 households.

Flagging off the distribution ceremony at the Progressives House, Jere Constituency Office in Maiduguri metropolis, Hon Satomi said, the gesture which is routine will also be extended on Friday 23rd October 2021 for distribution of 250 rice milling machines to farmers in Zabarmari communities.

He said, the people of the constituency have been devastated much by the Boko Haram crisis, and the only way to cushion their hardship, is to complement the efforts of governor Babagana Zulum in empowering people to become self-reliant.

“I am much delighted whenever I gave a little contribution to my electorates, if u can recall back in April this year, we have done similar interventions where about 8,000 people benefitted.

“It is a routine intervention, and that is why we are repeating another form of intervention, which we are now empowering our Tailors and Fashion Designers.

“It was a Train Of the Trainer (TOT) programme, and we have trained new ones into the industry which was facilitated by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

“Initially, we sent 30 young men and women to receive the training on Tailoring and Fashion Designing to NDE, since NDE have the tools for the training, Unfortunately, only 28 of them were qualified and had received the training.

“The 28 trained ones will today join the 400 existing Tailors based on their associations and pedigree from their respective communities in the constituency received these sawing machines.

“We have also distributed assorted bags of rice and vegetable oils to about 2,500 households yesterday (Wednesday)

“This is something that I don’t do it at once, but out of the little from my farms, from my investment and the support, I receive from my allowances, made it possible for me to assist in my little way.

On how these could impact positively the lives of the beneficiaries, Satomi said, “There is a feedback mechanism by this constituency office, we called it a follow-up mechanism. That’s is why 70% of these beneficiaries are coaches in their respective shops, who also trained many people to become self-reliant.”

“Very importantly, since we came on board amidst the security challenges, the first thing we did is to have a Database which will guide us in the course of our interventions and to make our people economically self-reliant.

“From the data, we have so far empowered over 8,000 men and women including widows and children orphaned by the Boko Haram crisis, and these interventions have really placed our people out of poverty.

“If you look at the meeting His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had with political Thugs last few days ago where he warned them to desist from parading themselves as political Thugs, or risk arrest by security agencies, you can see that there are no Jere indigenes at the meeting, this can testify that the interventions we are doing have yielded positive results to our youths, and that is why we are inviting you tomorrow to come and see what we are doing in our rice farms. We are giving them 250 new rice milling machines to enable them to harvest or process the rice.

“There is what we have introduced, and we called it Up -Taking- Programme from the Jere Rice Factory, once they have mill it, we are ready to uptake it, and by next year, we are going to come up with a new programme from seedling to uptaking, where the youths will be encouraged to key in, so that they will not stay idle in the society”. Satomi stated.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Jere Local Government Area, represented by his Vice, Hon Lawan Barma Galtimari commended Satomi for the gesture, which according to him, would go a long way in complimenting efforts of the Government eradicate poverty amongst people in the constituency.

Galtimari also called on the people of the constituency to continue to give their maximum support to the Lawmaker who is committed to uplifting the lives of the people irrespective of tribal, ethnic or political considerations.