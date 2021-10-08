.

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Participants at the just concluded Batch B training on ICT Skill Acquisition on products and wares marketing for co-operators in Oyo State have commended Senator Teslim Folarin and the management of Federal Cooperative College for the exercise, which they said have turned their lives around for good.

They said the one-week intensive training has just exposed them to new methods of marketing their products online, while the cash grants will add to the capital of existing businesses as well as start-up funds for freshers.

Over 200 beneficiaries of the training including artisans, traders, unemployed graduates and others were drawn from communities in Afijio and Oyo West Local Government Area of the state.

During the training which was handled by J2 Standard investment Ltd, participants were trained on the broad aspects of ICT, affiliate marketing, link building and other aspects that will boost their knowledge capacity in marketing and business development.

In an interview with Vanguard, Mr. Biola Leke, a trader and a staff of a cooperative society in Isokun area , Oyo said: “The training was timely and crucial at this moment when the technology has taken over everything.”

“As an experienced cooperator, I have learned new things which will be applied on my business, and the cash grants and NHIS registration are added advantages and I will continue to be grateful to God and the facilitator Senator Teslim Folarin for the opportunity.”

Similarly, Azees Taoheed, a trader from Iseke community in Oyo West Local Government said: “The society at large will benefit if this kind of training is constant at a periodic intervals. This is my first time attending training like this and so far I am happy that I am lucky, to be here, lucky because I have been trained on ways to improve my business, how to raise capital through cooperative society as well as market my product online without him stress.”

He thanked Senator Folarin for his genuine passion for the younger generation and urged other lawmakers to emulate his laudable programmes for youth development instead of giving the stipends and other material things that will add no serious value to their lives.

Speaking on the training, a lecturer at the Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele Ibadan, Mr Aanuoluwapo Adedeji, said: “The use of ICT is relevant and important to today’s marketing world and everybody irrespective of their age, status, profession or business must be ICT compliant. We also exposed them to tips on effective communication and modern way of using social media and online groups to operate cooperative society.”

During the presentation of the certificate, the Provost Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr. Oyeleye Sunday, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make use of the training in positively impacting the society by training others on what they have learnt so far.

Senator Folarin, Chairman Senate Committee on local content in his message to the participants at the end of the training, said he facilitated the training for his constituents to reduce the number of unemployed youths through the acquisition of basic knowledge that will help them on self-development without relying on a government job.

He said: “Apart from the skills what our people need is support and little push to make them fly higher and I am happy that another set of people have been taken away from the job searching the market to job creators and in few moments they will also be employers of labour.”

The All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against using the cash grants for the purpose it was not meant for and urged them to maintain a constant relationship with their facilitators for more support and clarifications in areas that may be difficult to understand.