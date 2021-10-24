Emmanuel Dennis

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis was in sizzling and inspired form yesterday, scoring once and assisting twice as Watford thrashed Everton 5-2 at Gpodispn Park.

Emmanuel Dennis practically dismantled and destroyed England number one goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, as the introduction of the Nigerian striker in the 64th minute reignited Watford attacking push as they plundered in three goals into the net of Pickford and scoop all three points from a pulsating game.

In what was new manager Claudio Ranieri’s win with Watford, Emmanuel Dennis, who is in his first season at Premier League’s new boys , proved once again that he is a big impact player as he made two assists as

Watford earned a stunning win as Everton collapsed in a pulsating Premier League game.

Remarkably and impressively enough, Emmanuel Dennis, a second half introduction yesterday, had a hand in three of the five goals scored by Watford on the road, assisting two goals, first on 80 minutes and the second on 86 minutes, before adding the icing on the cherry for Watford, with his own strike after 90 minutes.

While Joshua King’s hat-trick for Watford earned him the player of the match award, Emmanuel Dennis, who was introduced into the game at Everton after 64 minutes, got much plaudits for his selfless contributions to his team.

Tom Davies put Everton ahead early on but Watford equalised before the break through King from close range

Richarlison put Everton ahead again but Juraj Kucka’s header drew Watford level.

King, then scored twice on 80 and 86 minutes, with Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis assisting both of King’s late goals before Dennis got on the scoring act himself on 91minutes, putting the seal on an incredible comeback.

While Watford had never won at Goodison in any competition before this match, Ranieri has happier memories of trips to Everton – this was his fifth consecutive win at the ground.

Watford, who started life under Ranieri with a comprehensive defeat against Liverpool, climb the table to 14, suddenly well clear of the relegation zone.

Emmanuel Dennis has enjoyed a bright start to his Premier League career, despite Watford’s struggles, and the Eagles forward claimed his third goal of the season after an assist from Pedro as large sections of the home support headed for the exits.

This latest sparkling performance by Emmanuel Dennis should be enough for the impressive striker to earn a call-up to Nigeria’s camp for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification match. Thanks man