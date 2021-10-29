The royal seat of Kano emirate kingdom, over a century old and revered, will move to Abuja in great cultural splendor, come November 12,as Nanta unveils its very eminent industry achievers and role models .

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano confirmed through his personal secretary that he will grace the occasion not only as the Royal father of Day but also as a lover of Nigeria Cultural tourism and travel which nanta represents and promotes

The Emir who recently received in his palace the Nanta executive led by the President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, on a curtsey visit, had assured the association he would partner with her team, to rebrand Kano as a culture, trade and tourism destination, adding that the promotion and marketing famous Kano Durbar will be left in the professional care of the association.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, was also joyfully taken aback by Nanta ‘s nomination of Kano under his royal leadership as the most peaceful domain in Nigeria, and for making the hub of trans Saharan trade route a home for all Nigerians and foreigners alike.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President Nanta says the presence of the Emir at the second edition of Nanta Eminent Persons Award, reflects the very inspiring acceptance of the values of the travel trade body and its commitment to ensure that industry achievers and role models are recorgnised so as to encourage others to put in their best to salvage our dear nation at a time like this.

” We want to thank his royal highness for identifying with us and for also accepting to be our Royal father of Day, a significant appearance and support which we shall never forget as individuals and as a group. It’s history made in the life time of the association” she explained.

Nanta Eminent Persons Award comes up on November 12 at the International Conference Center Abuja.