The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Chairman, Financial Market Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA) Board of Trustees, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group Mr. Bola Onadele Koko are among the dignitaries that will be attending the 2021 FMDA conference.

The event, scheduled to hold virtually on Thursday, October 7th will focus on the theme: “Role of Financial Markets in the Nigerian Economy Post Covid-19” .

In a statement, the FMDA Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje, said the conference was designed to provide an opportunity for Financial Markets Participants, Regulators, Investors, Corporate Organizations and other stakeholders to deliberate on possible ways of using Financial Markets Infrastructure to facilitate economic recovery and development post Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Gbegbaje said the programme which commences by 9.00am – 2.00pm provides a veritable avenue for the participants to exchange ideas that would promote sustainable business and economic growth.

The keynote remarks will be delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele while the opening remarks at the event will be delivered by the Chairman, FMDA Board of Trustees, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group Mr. Bola Onadele Koko will present the first paper focused on “The Role of Derivatives Markets in FX Liquidity Recovery”.

The second paper titled: Derivatives Products and Technology: Drivers to Economic Development will be presented by Mr. Jad Abdallah, Proposition Sales Specialist – Trading & Mr. Julius Kirinya Proposition Sales Specialist – Trading, Refinitiv.

The third paper on Money Market Policies Implementation Sine Qua non to Effective Banking Intermediation: Reviving SMEs for Post Covid-19 will be presented by Mr. Lasisi-Yahya Enitan, Operational Risk Management/Business Continuity, Unity Bank Plc.

The Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria is an Association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating within the Nigeria Financial market, emphasizing on regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.