By Kingsley Omonobi

To checkmate rising insecurity across the country and curtail the activities of kidnappers and bandits during the months leading to the Yuletide, the Nigerian Army is to flag off a new training and operational exercises in four geo-political zones of the country beginning today.

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, will symbolically inaugurate all the exercises, including Exercises Golden Dawn, Enduring Peace and Still Water at Ovie-Emene, Enugu East Local Government of Enugu State.

While Exercise Golden Dawn is replacing the earstwhile Python Dance for the South East, Exercise Still Waters will replace former Crocodile Smile for the South-South, while Exercise Enduring Peace will cover Lagos and the South-West part of the country.

A statement signed by Brig – Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said: “For all intents and purposes, it should be noted that these Field Training Exercises, FTEs, are routines conducted yearly by the Nigerian Army, designed to effectively check all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons during the Yuletide.

“Additionally, the FTEs will equally provide a platform to sharpen the skills of participating troops on the conduct of internal security operations.

“The exercises will run concurrently in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the South West, South South and South East regions respectively.’’

While noting that the North Central part of the country and Abuja were not left out in the operations, the Army spokesman said: “It will also be conducted in Headquarters Command Army Records, 401 Special Forces Brigade and Guards Brigade Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) in the North Central states of Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Expectedly, troops will be taken through operational rigours to effectively respond to security challenges, ranging from kidnapping, banditry, thuggery, brigandage, armed robbery, cultism, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency, among other sundry crimes.”

“This will be complimented by robust civil-military relations’ activities in identified communities in the envisaged AORs.

“This intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to stem the tide of crimes and criminality across the areas, particularly as the Yuletide approaches.

“Consequently, members of the general public are please enjoined not to panic at sighting the movement of troops and equipment.

“They are also urged to please continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in their vicinity.

“Nigerians are please encouraged to take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration during the yuletide.”

