… Commends decision on direct primaries for political parties

By Davies Iheamnachor

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Chibudom Nwuche, has commended the Nigeria Senate over its reversal of decision on the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

Nwuche noted that the passage of the amended electoral act that empowers INEC to decide on the utilization of electronic transmission of results, was most welcomed, adding that it would guarantee peace at the polls.

The former lawmaker also commended the National Assembly for amending the electoral act that now mandates direct primaries for political parties, adding that such move was in the right direction to enable parties produce popular candidates for polls.

He explained that the foundation of any democratic nation is free, fair and credible elections, adding that candidates that emerge through credible polls are likely to work in the interest of the masses.

Nwuche noted that such leaders help the country achieve rapid economic development, especially in this challenging times of the global covid pandemic that has made Nigeria witness a decline in her economy.

He posited that the electronic transmission of results would avoid the violence often witnessed at elections, especially at the point of manual collation of votes where thugs are deployed to chase away voters and manipulate the results.

The statesman further commended the courage of the Senate in revisiting those provisions which the Nigerian masses had commented against.

He said: “Part of the reason many professionals often do not venture into politics is the fear that the votes of the masses will not count even if they voted and the needless violence and manipulation that has become synonymous with elections.

“Most often, some of those who are eventually announced in this flawed process are not the ones preferred by the voters, especially, in party primaries where godfathers impose unpopular candidates on hapless members.”

“Manipulation on the electoral process has also led to apathy on the part of some youths and the general voting populace, who feel that their votes won’t count, and rather decide not to vote; while some to sell their votes for a pittance on the day of election.

He, however, urged the House of Representatives to also do likewise and confirm the amendments so that Nigerians can have renewed confidence in the electoral system and turn out in mass to elect the right candidates that will change the fortune of the country and bequeath a better nation to the younger generation.

“Good, productive and people oriented governance begins on a foundation of free, fair and credible elections,where the votes of the masses is the only pathway to leadership,” he maintained.