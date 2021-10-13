By Luminous Jannamike

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, said on Wednesday, that President Muhammadu Buhari has no reason to withhold assent to the amendments made by the National Assembly to the Electoral Act.

The Forum also hailed the Senate for yielding to the demands of Nigerians over the hitherto contentious electronic transmission of election results, saying it represents a major improvement to the electoral process.

NEF’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

He said, “These amendments represent major improvements in the quality of the electoral law.

“They are also evidence that legislators have yielded to popular demands that we should not go to the 2023 polls without these and other improvements.

“The President should equally show respect for the democratic process, as well as his recurring comments that he intends to leave behind a better electoral process in 2023.

“There is no reason why President Buhari should not assent to these amendments.”