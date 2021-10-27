In a bid to break even and retain its spot as the number one luxury champagne brand in the Nigerian Market, Ekulo international ltd, one of the leading indigenous FMCG companies with top-notch alcoholic brands; holder of the sole franchise for Laurent-Perrier Champagne in Nigeria, has approached Cubana Group, owners of Cubana bars, Lounges and hotels for a partnership that will help retain the champagnes place in the highly competitive Nigerian market.

The Laurent Perrier house is the pioneer of Rose Champagne founded 1812 and exports to more than 120 countries worldwide.

At the signing of the official partnership deal in Lagos, Ekulo International Ltd noted that their ideal choice of partnering with Cubana Groups is connected to their impeccable track records in the promotion of Alcoholic brands in Nigeria. ” We choose Cubana because of their result-oriented mindset. Their influencing pattern suits our brand because they are known for luxury.

Anything associated with Cubana has always been a success so it’s indeed a synergy we are proud of and willing to kickstart so we can put Laurent-Perrier as a top-of-the-mind brand for champagne lovers. The wine has five variants; Laurent-Perrier Brut, Laurent-Perrier Harmony, Laurent-Perrier Brut Millésimé, Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle.”

Cubana Group under the leadership of astute businessman, brand influencer and lifestyle connoisseur; Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, who recently received the Sun Award as the Hospitality Icon of The Year also averred that; “This is a record-breaking partnership and at Cubana, it’s our forte to make sure we promote brands with much gusto so our clients can be happy. We have done it in the past and we are not relenting in making sure this Champagne brand retains its place in the Nigerian market and by extension Africa. Its history in the making and we will do our best in creating awareness of the luxury champagne.”