Kayode Fayemi

The Ebira Community in the Southern district of Ekiti State, weekend, urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure that a capable hand from the South Senatorial District succeeds him in October 2022 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by, the Ebira Community in Ekiti South Senatorial District, speaking through one of their leaders, Mr. Salaudeen Yunusa at a Consultative meeting held with the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Ethnic Relations, Mr. Sulaiman Nasiru, said having lived and worked in Ekiti State for over 50 years, they are now part of the stakeholders whose opinion on politics and the general state of affairs in Ekiti should not be ignored.

Yunusa said: “We are a large group of people living and farming in this environment. We have lived here for over 50 years. We are now sons and daughters of the soil. Our children have married Ekiti people. We are strong stakeholders here. We strongly believe in fairness and equity considering a Governor has never emerged from the South Senatorial district since the creation of Ekiti State. Governor Fayemi is a man of principle who believes and always does the right thing when it comes to equity and fairness.

“We have all decided in favour of the ruling APC Government. Our sympathy is for the APC but we have a demand: The Governorship Candidate of the APC for the 2022 election should emerge from the Ekiti South in the interest of fairness, equity and justice. Governor Fayemi and Minister Adeniyi Adebayo have the political will in Ekiti to achieve this and make history.

“75% of Ebira people on Ekiti State lives and work in Ekiti South. We want one of our own. We want a face-lift in our infrastructures. We want one of us who will provide security for us and protect us from marauding herdsmen destroying our farm lands in daily basis.”

Responding, Nasiru urged them to maintain peace, stating that plans are being made to stop the excesses of the Fulani herders, assuring them that their complaints shall be officially conveyed to the Governor for quick intervention.