The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urges Nigerians to use the 2021 Eid-el Maulud for solemn introspection and make commitment towards a rebirth in all areas of national life.



The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Tuesday.



Ologbondiyan noted that Eid-el Maulud presented a providential occasion for the nation to put behind all issues causing disunity, disaffection, strife and despondency in the country.



He added that the occasion called for move to a new beginning by embracing the virtues of love for one another, tolerance, mutual understanding and forgiveness, in line with the teaching of the Holy Prophet.



He insisted that such was the only way to move the nation forward under the present circumstance.



“Our party urges Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons and continue to work together, especially in their determination to and chart a new course for our dear nation on the platform of the PDP,” Ologbondiyan said.



He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to make fervent supplication to God for divine intervention in the country.



“We call on Nigerians to show love by reaching out to one another, especially the less privileged and victims of escalated acts of terrorism in our country,” he said.



Ologbondiyan urged those behind mindless killings in the country to have a rethink.

He urged them to retrace their steps, while charging those in authority to redouble their efforts in finding solutions to the challenges facing the nation.



“The PDP felicitates Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el Maulud celebration,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria