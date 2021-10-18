By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerian Muslims to remain united, steadfast and continue to live peacefully with their neighbours as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which signifies the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Gbajabiamila also urged them to continue praying for the country and her leaders.



In a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the life and times of the Holy Prophet were worthy of emulation, hence the need for Nigerian Muslims to emulate him.

Gbajabiamila said though Nigeria was facing some challenges at the moment, with prayers and unity of purpose, the country shall overcome them.

He also urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant wherever they are as that would help in checkmating insecurity.

Gbajabiamila was optimistic that Nigeria and her citizens would win the war against insurgency.