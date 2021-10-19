Ereyitomi

The National Assembly Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with Muslim faithful under Warri Federal Constituency and in Nigeria at large on the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of the holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ereyitomi while congratulating Muslim brothers and sisters sues for peace, urging the Muslim family to pray for tolerance and unity of Nigeria to be sustained in order usher in more progress and unity.

The lawmaker charged Islamic brethren to always be on the right path, which is the path that is blessed by Almighty Allah as they mark the event.

Ereyitomi assured Muslim in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West of his continuous support , has as well appealed for their support going forward delivering good dividend of democracy to Warri. He prayed saying “May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion, wishing all Muslim happy Eid Maulud”.