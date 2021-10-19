By Henry Umoru, Gabriel Enogholase, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Luminous Jannamike

AS Muslim faithful all over the world celebrate Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, which is the birth of Prophet Mohammed, President Muhammadu Buhari has called for peace in the country, as he noted that the military and other security agencies were recording greater successes in the move to combat insecurity across the country.

This came as Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, which stressed the need for peace, urged the Federal Government to double its efforts towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

Also, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare 11 have facitated with Muslim faithful on this year’s commemoration of Eid-el-Mawlid.

They called on all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

Buhari in a statement by by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said that increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership was helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage.

“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard.”

Buhari said that the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue, and called on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures.

He said, time has come for media to revise the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity.”

He urged Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day.

CAN urges FG to double efforts in security

CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, a statement said: “CAN felicitates with his Eminence, Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sultanate Council, all the Muslim leaders, and all Muslims nationwide.

“We seize this opportunity to urge the government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry in Nigeria.

“The government must exercise the political will and pave way to the end of insurgency in the country.

“It is also our prayer that the good Lord will bring back peace and tranquillity to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.”

Lawan, Ekweremadu preach peace, love and tolerance

Lawan in a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, said, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.

“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians.

“The Federal Government and the National Assembly will continue to work assiduously to create the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in Nigeria.”

While the Senate President wishes all a happy celebration, he again reminded Nigerians to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols during the celebration and after.

He also enjoined everyone to pray for and continue to support our law enforcement and security forces in their “valiant and patriotic efforts to protect all of us.”

Ekweremadu in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said: “Eid-El-Maulud calls for deep reflections on the values of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one’s neighbour.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and to join hands so that we can charge together, confronting the many challenges facing us as a nation.

“It is only by so doing that we can overcome and move our country forward on the path of peace, security, and prosperity, and development.”

Ugwuanyi, Obi felicitate with Muslims

In his goodwill message, Governor Ugwuanyi urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country will be fully actualized.

The governor pointed out that the significance of Eid-ul-Mawlid anchored on love, sacrifice, obedience, tolerance and charity, as exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, is germane to the peaceful co-existence, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi wished all Nigerians a peaceful celebration as well as the guidance and blessings of the Almighty God.

In his reaction, Obi urged Muslims to continue to seek the peace and progress of the nation.

He mentioned that the Eid-el-Maulud celebration, again, provided Muslim faithful the opportunity to intercede for the nation.

Gbajabiamila charges Muslims on unity, prayers for Nigeria

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said though Nigeria was facing some challenges at the moment, he noted that with prayers and unity of purpose, the country shall overcome them.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to be vigilant wherever they are as that would help in checkmating insecurity.

Oba of Benin enjoins Muslim faithful to embrace peace

The Benin monarch, while felicitating with the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El- Maulud marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad, reminded that every religion condemned violence in its entirety and hatred for one another.

He added that religion should be used to build bridges across social, cultural and ethnic divide.

He called for prayers for the leaders of the nation to enable them administer the country on the part of righteousness, true development, peace, security, unity and progress.

Vanguard News Nigeria