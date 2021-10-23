By Haroon I. Balogun

The President-General of Ogun State Muslim Council, OMC, Alaiyeluwa Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland has congratulated the Muslim Community and beyond for the Eid-el- Maulud.

In a press statement to commemorate the occasion, the OMC President-General charged Muslim faithful to embrace the Prophetic way of life, including being faithful, truthful, honest, kind and patriotic in their undertakings for societal growth and development.

Oba Adetona noted that the Maulud Nabiyyi is coming on the heels of the 61st Anniversary of the nation’s Independence and implored adherents of the faith to be patriotic and remain committed to the cause of nation building.

According to the monarch, the much said ‘Nigeria Project’ required sacrifice, perseverance, obedience, equity, justice, good neighbourliness and patriotism. He called for attitudinal change, a re-orientation and high patriotism on the part of both the nation’s leaders and the citizens.

The OMC President-General equally implored Nigerians claiming to have been wronged to pursue legitimate means in seeking redress and eschew violence in order not to undermine the collective march to progress.

The traditional ruler charged the political class to be above board and avoid any act of omission or commission that can undermine our fast growing democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria