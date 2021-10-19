Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has facilitated the Muslim ummah in his constituency and Nigeria at large on occasion of this year’s Eid-il-Maulud. The Islamic festival is in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In the Eid-il-Maulud message personally signed by Adefisoye, he urged Nigerians from all divides to give peace a chance in the spirit of the birth of the Holy Prophet. He also urged Nigerians to internalize the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the great virtues of Holy Prophet Muhammad.



READ ALSO:Appzone relaunches BankOne, digital core banking solution for Africa’s Fintechs and Neobanks

The youngest National Assembly member from the South West also appealed to Nigerians to shun crimes as the nation has had enough of violence. He admonished that manifestations of crimes could only stagnated the nation’s development.

“My appeal to Nigerians especially the youths is to give peace a chance in the spirit of Eid-il-Maulud. Islam is a religion of peace and it is only expected of the Muslim ummah and Nigerians at large to shun all forms of violent crimes and give peace a chance”.

Adefisoye described peace as an essential precondition for development as no visible infrastructural or economic development could take place in an atmosphere of violence. He also advised individuals with genuine

concerns to make same known to the government instead of resorting to needless destruction of lives and properties.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army also commended the personnel of Nigerian Army for the patriotic gallantry and the supreme sacrifices make on a daily basis to ensure the safety of the citizens.

“Gallantry and the supreme sacrifices made on a daily basis by the officers and men of Nigerian Army is worthy of commendation. These are our patriotic soldiers that have abandoned their wives and children and sometime sacrifice their lives just for Nigerians to live in peace”, the statement added.