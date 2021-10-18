Declare N19 bn C'River refund from FG to CrossRiverians ― PDP challenges Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Maolud, advising that  the Unity of purpose, virtues of Kindness, humility, and Peaceful Co-existence exemplified by  the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him)be emulated.

Eid-el Maolud celebration is being  observed annually by Muslims all over the world  to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Ayade in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said the selfless services rendered by Prophet Muhammed who served as a unifying leader to all Muslims should be a lesson to Humanity.

The  governor, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of the holy Prophet’s birthday, explained that the virtues of service and exemplary leadership as demonstrated by the  Prophet Muhammed should be imbibed by  all mankind.

He Commended the Muslim community in Cross River State for their continued support, peaceful co-existence, tolerance and support for his  government, even as he urged them to use the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s birth to reflect on the essential lessons of his life.

He also urged them to pray for the continued well being of  Cross River state and the nation in general.

